Fiji gets FIFA Arena mini-pitch, first in Oceania

FIFA Arena mini-pitch opened in Ba Province, Fiji

Project now launched in all six confederations

Mini-pitch another step in developing grassroots football infrastructure in Fiji

Fiji has become the first country in Oceania to inaugurate a FIFA Arena mini-pitch, meaning that the project, which aims to benefit children in underprivileged urban and rural areas around the world, is now active in all six confederations. The new facility, opened on 14 March, is an artificial turf mini-pitch at the AD Patel College in the province of Ba and marks another step in the development of grassroots football infrastructure in the country. The pitch was opened by Fiji’s Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Aliki Bia, alongside FIFA Regional Director for Asia and Oceania, Sanjeevan Balasingam, while students, parents, teachers, football officials and community members also attended the opening ceremony.

The facility is expected to benefit approximately 3,600 young boys and girls from 14 schools in the surrounding community, providing a safe and accessible space for young children to learn and enjoy the game. Fiji Football Association (FFA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf said the new facility would help strengthen the development of football and futsal among young players. “This mini-pitch is another important investment in grassroots football. Facilities like this provide young players with a safe and modern environment to learn and enjoy the game, while helping us grow futsal and football participation within schools and communities,” he said.