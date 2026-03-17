Fiji gets FIFA Arena mini-pitch, first in Oceania

FIFA Arena mini-pitch opened in Ba Province, Fiji
Project now launched in all six confederations
Mini-pitch another step in developing grassroots football infrastructure in Fiji
Fiji has become the first country in Oceania to inaugurate a FIFA Arena mini-pitch, meaning that the project, which aims to benefit children in underprivileged urban and rural areas around the world, is now active in all six confederations. The new facility, opened on 14 March, is an artificial turf mini-pitch at the AD Patel College in the province of Ba and marks another step in the development of grassroots football infrastructure in the country. The pitch was opened by Fiji’s Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Aliki Bia, alongside FIFA Regional Director for Asia and Oceania, Sanjeevan Balasingam, while students, parents, teachers, football officials and community members also attended the opening ceremony.
The facility is expected to benefit approximately 3,600 young boys and girls from 14 schools in the surrounding community, providing a safe and accessible space for young children to learn and enjoy the game. Fiji Football Association (FFA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf said the new facility would help strengthen the development of football and futsal among young players. “This mini-pitch is another important investment in grassroots football. Facilities like this provide young players with a safe and modern environment to learn and enjoy the game, while helping us grow futsal and football participation within schools and communities,” he said.
The FIFA Arena initiative delivers on the commitment made by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Sport for Sustainable Development Summit held in Paris, France, in July 2024, when he announced FIFA’s objective to build football mini-pitches around the world, with the aim of reaching 1,000 by 2031. Fiji, an archipelago of more than 300 islands, is known mainly as a rugby-playing country but the FFA has been making a significant effort to develop football, with support from various FIFA programmes.
The FIFA Forward Programme has supported the construction of a sports hall and futsal court at the FFA’s headquarters while Football for Schools, launched in Fiji in August 2023, has brought football into the education system. Meanwhile, the FIFA Talent Development Scheme is helping more young players fulfil their potential by improving talent scouting and coaching. Results have been seen on the pitch with Fiji qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ for the first time in 2015 and then again in 2023. Fiji also made their debut at the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in 2025 and at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ in 2024.