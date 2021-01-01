A. How can I obtain a public viewing licence for a FIFA event?
Please visit the Public Viewing section on FIFA.com.
B. Does FIFA sell Blu-rays/DVDs of past FIFA World Cup™ matches?
Please enjoy the many videos from FIFA tournaments that have been uploaded by FIFA onto its platforms.
C. How is it possible to become an official FIFA sponsor or licensee?
If you are interested in becoming an official sponsor, please contact sales@fifa.org.
If you are interested in becoming a licensee, please contact fifaretail@fifa.org.
D. Can I purchase advertising at a FIFA venue or on the boards around the pitch at FIFA competitions?
Perimeter board advertising (and all other advertising within official FIFA venues) is only available for use by the appointed Commercial Affiliates for each FIFA event.
