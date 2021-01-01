A. Where can I find information about ticketing for FIFA tournaments?
Tickets for all FIFA tournaments are sold to fans directly and exclusively via FIFA.com. Please visit FIFA.com/tickets for details.
B. Where can I buy tickets for friendlies and qualifiers?
The respective host football association manages ticket sales for friendlies and qualifiers. Contact details can be found in the Associations section on FIFA.com.
