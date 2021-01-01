General Topics
For all enquiries regarding the EA SPORTS FIFA Game Series, please contact Electronic Arts SPORTS directly. .
Please visit the Careers section on FIFA.com or FIFA’s LinkedIn page. Please note that applications can only be submitted via our online recruitment tool (a link will be provided in the job advert). We do not accept applications via any other method, e.g. by email or post.
Yes. Visitors are welcome to enter the FIFA premises which include the main lobby, the gardens and a small souvenir shop. The opening times are from Monday to Friday between 09:00 -11:30 and 14:00 - 16:30. Guided tours such as corporate or group visits are only available upon request. Please send your email to: visitor.services@fifa.org. In case of unforeseen circumstances or company events, Home of FIFA may close it’s doors to the public at any given time.
Only FIFA member associations and confederations can apply for FIFA projects or funds. Contact details for your national football association can be found in the Associations section on FIFA.com.