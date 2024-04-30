Tender processes for next two FIFA World Cups™ begin for numerous Balkan nations

Media rights tenders for numerous Balkan nations now open

Tender processes include rights to next two FIFA World Cups™

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia covered in lastest FIFA media rights tender

FIFA has launched invitations to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in eight Balkan nations.

The tender processes include media rights for both tournaments in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the relevant ITT(s) by e-mailing fwc26-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Featuring a record 48 teams (including 16 from Europe), 16 Host Cities and three host countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026.

Like the 2026 edition, FIFA World Cup 2030 will generate enormous excitement worldwide. The FIFA Council unanimously agreed in October 2023 that, subject to the completion of a successful bidding process and subsequent approval of the FIFA Congress in 2024, the sole candidacy for FIFA World Cup 2030 will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

Additionally, the FIFA Council agreed to host three FIFA World Cup 2030 matches in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay as part of a unique centenary celebration to mark one hundred years since the first FIFA World Cup took place.

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience while providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.