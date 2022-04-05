The FIFA Fan Fest™ captivated the Russian public as the biggest ever football party and the numbers are here to prove it. After the exhilarating final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, which saw France take the title, FIFA announced that the Russian edition of the FIFA Fan Fest™ welcomed 7.7 million visitors in 11 venues across Russia. Locations: Moscow (Sparrow Hills - Moscow State University), St. Petersburg (Konyushennaya Square), Kazan (Kazan Family Center), Sochi (Sochi Seaport Area), Volgograd (62 Armii Embankment), Nizhny Novgorod (Minina i Pozharskogo Square), Rostov on Don (Teatralnaya Square), Kaliningrad (Central Square), Yekaterinburg (Mayakovsky Central Park of Entertainment and Culture), Samara (Kuybyshev Square), Saransk (Sovetskaya Square) FIFA Fan Fest™ 2018 in Numbers:

  • 11 FIFA Fan Fest™ venues

  • 7.7 million people visited the FIFA Fan Fest™ during the tournament

  • 304 operating days in total across all 11 venues

  • 924 hours of live football broadcasted

  • 1,700 m2 of high-definition screens across all venues

  • 646 live music performances playing 323 hours of live music

  • Around 6,287 media representatives reported from the FIFA Fan Fest

