FIFA Fan Festival at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Milestones and achievements

The FIFA Fan Festival™ was the hub for both international and local fans during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, with several key milestones achieved.

Visits Thanks to Qatar’s compact nature, the FIFA Fan Festival took place at one single venue and amassed 1.86 million in fan visits. Visitor milestone The milestone of 1m visitors was reached on Friday, 2 December after 14 days of football, music and entertainment. Musical artists performed at the FIFA Fan Festival, equating to 162 hours of live music. Official Anthem Tukoh Taka was the first-ever official anthem of the FIFA Fan Festival. The song by artists Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares debuted as the #1 iTunes song in the US and also hit #1 on the YouTube list of global top music videos in the week of its release.

Read the full list of milestones:

Relive the highlights:

Relive the FIFA Fan Festival at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022!

International FIFA Fan Festivals

In 2022, FIFA partnered with AB InBev and Coca-Cola to organise official International FIFA Fan Festivals outside the host country, with AB InBev and Coca-Cola acting as the event organiser and naming partner in Dubai, London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Riyadh, São Paulo and Seoul.

The goal was to bring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 atmosphere to the doorsteps of fans around the world and offer unique experiences and memorable moments – it was quite simply the closest you could get to Qatar without travelling to the host country.

The events were held in collaboration with the AB InBev brands Budweiser (Dubai, London, Seoul), Corona (Mexico City) and Brahma (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo). Coca-Cola hosted the International FIFA Fan Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

All market-tailored International FIFA Fan Festival events featured live match broadcasts from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ as well as various entertainment-driven activities, including performances by popular DJs and local artists as well as appearances by FIFA Legends.

Around 460,000 visitors visited the venues during the tournament.

International Fan Festival – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Previous 01 / 11 BudX FIFA Fan Festival London 02 / 11 BudX FIFA Fan Festival Seoul 03 / 11 Fans celebrating at BudX FIFA Fan Festival Seoul 04 / 11 BudX FIFA Fan Festival Dubai signage 05 / 11 BudX FIFA Fan Festival Dubai 06 / 11 Fans watching the big screen at BudX FIFA Fan Festival Dubai 07 / 11 Arena Brahma FIFA Fan Festival Rio de Janeiro 08 / 11 View of fans at the Arena Brahma FIFA Fan Festival Rio de Janeiro 09 / 11 Arena Brahma FIFA Fan Festival São Paulo 10 / 11 View of crowd at Arena Brahma FIFA Fan Festival São Paulo 11 / 11 Corona FIFA Fan Festival Mexico City Next

At the Tournament

Due to the compact nature of the tournament, the FIFA Fan Festival during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 took place for the first time at a single venue – in the heart of Qatar, in the centre of Doha – at Al Bidda Park.

The venue, which had a capacity of 40,000 simultaneous visitors, was located between the West Bay area and the Souq Waqif marketplace. It was accessible via the metro stations Corniche, Al Bidda and The White Palace, and by foot along the Corniche.

With almost all stadiums within a short distance around the FIFA Fan Festival and easily accessible with the help of good public transport links, this was the place in Doha where all international and local fans, as well as the media, came together to celebrate the FIFA World Cup.

Dedicated transport was provided to and from the stadiums to the FIFA Fan Festival. Visitors with match tickets will not have to miss any of the action since they were able to travel swiftly and efficiently between both locations.

The Doha skyline provided a stunning backdrop and offered incredible photography and filming opportunities for visitors.

Al Bidda Park is located at the historical heart of Doha, with the site first documented as long ago as 1681. It was previously known as Al Rumailah Park and is one of the oldest and most popular destinations in the country.

Date: 21. November – 18. December 2022

Location: Doha, Qatar

Venue: Al Bidda Park

For more information and the latest updates, please visit FIFA+