Football Federation of North Macedonia
Official Sitewww.ffm.mk
Address
Bul. ASNOM br. 21,
MK - 1000 SKOPJE
North Macedonia
Phone: +389-2/3204 470
Email:ffm@ffm.com.mk
Fax: +389-2/3165 448
Organisation
President
Muamed SEJDINI
Vice President
Lazar RAKIDJIEV
General Secretary
Natalia BOZHINOVSKA
Treasurer
Snezana KARAJOVANOVA
Media And Communication Manager
Zlatko ANDONOVSKI
Technical Director
Zoran STRATEV
National Coach Men
Blagoja MILEVSKI
National Coach Women
Kiril IZOV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Dimitar MECKAROVSKI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Dimitar MECKAROVSKI
Referee Coordinator
Dimitar MECKAROVSKI
North Macedonia Ranking
North Macedonia Men's Ranking
North Macedonia Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
70
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
133
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
136
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
137
Singapore
Singapore
1080.39
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Football Federation of North Macedonia
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
