Football Federation of North Macedonia
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffm.mk

Address

Bul. ASNOM br. 21,

MK - 1000 SKOPJE

North Macedonia

Contact

Phone: +389-2/3204 470

Email:ffm@ffm.com.mk

Fax: +389-2/3165 448

Organisation

President

Muamed SEJDINI

Vice President

Lazar RAKIDJIEV

General Secretary

Natalia BOZHINOVSKA

Treasurer

Snezana KARAJOVANOVA

Media And Communication Manager

Zlatko ANDONOVSKI

Technical Director

Zoran STRATEV

National Coach Men

Blagoja MILEVSKI

National Coach Women

Kiril IZOV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Dimitar MECKAROVSKI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Dimitar MECKAROVSKI

Referee Coordinator

Dimitar MECKAROVSKI

North Macedonia Ranking

North Macedonia Men's Ranking
North Macedonia Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
66
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
68
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1362.17
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
70
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
133
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
136
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
137
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
1080.39

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation of North Macedonia

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 10: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Football Federation of North Macedonia President Muamed Sejdini during a meeting with the Football Federation of North Macedonia at HoF, Home of FIFA on October 10, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Football Federation of North Macedonia President discusses infrastructure with Gianni Infantino
11 Oct 2023
LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 23: Vlatko Andonovski United States of America Women's National Team Head Coach (R) talks with Katerina Miles - Head Coach of Macedonias U17 Womens National Team (L) during the FIFA Coach Mentorship programme workshop at Cidade de Futebol on May 23, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/FIFA/Getty Images)
Coach Mentorship
Vlatko Andonovksi: “This is an opportunity to give something back to my homeland”
19 Jul 2023
PORTO, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Bruno Fernandes of Portugal celebrates after scoring his second goal to give the side a 2-0 lead during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Portugal and North Macedonia at Estadio do Dragao on March 29, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Poland and Portugal secure Qatar 2022 seats
29 Mar 2022
CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 24: Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates following their side's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Wales and Austria at Cardiff City Stadium on March 24, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Preliminary Competition for the 2022 FWC European Zone including Qatar
Triumphant Europeans take to social media
25 Mar 2022
PALERMO, ITALY - MARCH 24: Giorgio Chiellini of Italy looks dejected after defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Italy and North Macedonia at Stadio Renzo Barbera on March 24, 2022 in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
North Macedonia stun Italy as Portugal survive scare
24 Mar 2022
