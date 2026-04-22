Caribbean nations benefit from FIFA Women’s Football Campaign

FIFA’s Women’s Football Campaign allows Member Associations (MAs) to build grassroots participation

World football’s governing body has funded many campaigns including high-profile events in the Caribbean, as well as Mauritius

Programme available to each of FIFA’s 211 MAs

The performances of Jamaica and fellow Caribbean nation, debutants Haiti, at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ highlighted just how much scope there is for smaller countries to develop into shining stars on the biggest stage.

Last year, Jamaica and a significant number of their Caribbean neighbours benefitted from a wide-ranging women’s football festival aimed at providing a platform for growth at junior level as part of FIFA’s Women’s Football Campaign. The campaign is designed to boost grassroots participation and provide an opportunity to enhance existing competitions and maximise dividends.

This helped the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) to deliver a mammoth 23-nation CFU U14 Challenge Girls Series in 2025. More recently, Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, hosted a smaller, albeit equally pivotal event with four invitees from the region.

FIFA also works with MAs to bring the Women’s Football Campaign to life at grassroots level via bespoke, localised programmes. Since the beginning of 2025, it has been utilised in 103 countries around the world.

Hosted by Trinidad and Tobago, the 2025 CFU U-14 Challenge Series Girls saw FIFA contribute significant funding and support collaborating with the CFU for a massive football programme, as well as a host of workshops for administrators.

Inaugurated in 2018, the tournament alternates each year between boys’ and girls’ competitions. The latest edition saw nearly every Caribbean nation represented with some 500 young female footballers participating for 10 days of competitive action and cultural exchange.

“This is a developmental competition that introduces the girls to international football. We are excited to help them put down football roots, and to support them in the years ahead as they continue to chart their paths in the sport,” said CFU General Secretary Camara David.

The event also saw FIFA, the CFU and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) host ancillary events including a Girls’ Football Festival introducing younger players to the game.

Split into two tiers based on competitive ability, the tournament commenced with Puerto Rico and Martinique as the respective holders. Puerto Rico successfully defended their title with a commanding 3-0 victory over rivals Dominican Republic in the final to reverse a result from the group stage.

French Guiana emerged as the tier II champions on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dominica. The value of the competition was underlined by silver medallists Dominica receiving a heroes’ welcome and motorcade through their capital city Roseau ahead of a reception alongside government officials.

“The entire country was behind the girls. Everyone was excited and cheering them on match after match,” said Jarsmine Vidal-Matthew, Dominica Football Association General Secretary. “While we did not ultimately win the competition, the success was evident. The wins united the country and sparked discussions in the streets, at offices, and at homes.

With support from FIFA, Mauritius welcomed fellow Indian Ocean countries Comoros, Madagascar, Réunion and Seychelles for a U15 Girls’ and Boys’ festival at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex in Saint Pierre in December. Seychelles returned to international football in 2022 with a similar football event at senior level.

Like the festival in the Caribbean, players from relatively isolated nations were given a platform to showcase their talent, learn from a new environment and develop social camaraderie.

FIFA’s support included conducting seminars aimed at upskilling coaches, technical staff, and federation officials. One session focussed on child safeguarding and protection of minors, and a second addressed technical development and coaching strategies.