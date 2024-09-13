USA working to get youth team players to speak the same language

Youth teams at all levels are adopting the same playing style and coaching methods

The project has been implemented with support from FIFA Forward

“It was like learning a new language every year,” says U-20 women’s coach Tracey Kevins

Until recently, players progressing through the various age levels in the USA national youth team set-up found themselves continually having to adapt to new systems, something which Tracey Kevins, the Head Coach of the women’s U-20 team, likened to having to learn a new language every year.

“There were different coaches who had different philosophies and a different language and different ways of describing things,” she told Inside FIFA. “I always picture a young player coming through our system and it's very difficult and challenging for them if they're learning French in the under 14s and learning German in the u15s and learning Spanish in the u16s without speaking the language that is needed.”

But that is beginning to change as the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) implements its Youth National Team Development project, with support from the FIFA Development Programme. The idea is to standardise playing and coaching styles across all the women’s and men’s national youth teams. Or, as Kevins puts it: “We want to have a common language spoken by all teams.”

All youth national team coaches are now being trained according to the “U.S. Way” and are taking an aligned approach in preparing for national team camps and competitions. The planning includes integration with technical staff, sports performance, high performance and sports medicine.

It is certainly a challenge in a country as large and diverse as the USA. “We have a huge and diverse playing pool, lots of players from different experiences, different levels, even now players coming from whether it's youth, college, pro, or playing abroad, which is another option for our young players,” Kevins said.

“I think it's very important that when they come into camp, there is a commonality, there is a consistency, they understand what to expect. It's been a huge challenge but what has been very refreshing is that it can evolve.”

Kevins, who is leading the US team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ in Colombia, said it was a long-term project but some benefits were already being seen. “Like anything in development, it normally takes seven to eight years to really see the fruits of the labour but I'm really excited about our under 15s and 16s and 17s, who have had this and know no different. [On the other hand] I look at this group of 20s and they've had different so we've had to do a lot of work to speak the same language and occasionally they will revert back [to old habits].”

On the style of play itself, she said that “we need to make sure that our players are aware of our DNA and who we are as Americans.

“We want the ball: we've had a reputation over the years as being a very transition-based team and I think that's one side of the game and I think it's very important that we continue to help the players manage all four moments of the game.”