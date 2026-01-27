Global stars come together as the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ arrives in London

Players from finalist clubs rode through London in classic black cabs kitted out in their team colours and crests

Squads were welcomed to London by England legends Jill Scott and Ian Wright

The first-ever women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned in London on Sunday, 1 February

London has officially become the epicentre of the women’s club football world, as the continental champions gathered in the English capital ahead of the final phase of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™.

On Monday, 26 January, players from three of the competing clubs were whisked around London in iconic electric black cabs, each wrapped in their team colours and crests. The initiative brought global stars closer to local fans while offering players the chance to take in some of its most famous landmarks, as the capital prepares to crown an intercontinental club champion. The final four will be competing for a record-breaking prize of USD 2.3 million, which was established for the tournament and announced by FIFA last week.

Gotham FC (Concacaf), SC Corinthians (CONMEBOL), Arsenal Women FC (UEFA) and ASFAR (CAF) will square off in four unmissable matches: two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and the final. One club will make history by becoming the first ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup winners. Brentford Stadium will host both semi finals on Wednesday, 28 January, while Arsenal Stadium will stage the third place play-off and the title decider on Sunday, 1 February.

The finalists were represented in this iconic ride by Gotham FC defender Lilly Reale, Arsenal Women FC forward Olivia Smith and SC Corinthians captain Gabi Zanotti. The line-up will be completed by African titlists ASFAR, who touched down in London on Monday night.

During the ride, the players were accompanied by football legends Jill Scott and Ian Wright, as well as the iconic FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Trophy, marking the start of a landmark week for the women’s game globally.

“The Women’s Champions Cup represents a new era for the women’s club game, bringing together champions from across the world and creating unforgettable moments for fans and players,” stated former England international Scott. “I can’t wait to see where this tournament goes.”

London has firmly established itself as a global hotspot for women’s football. Passionate supporters, sustained investment and the recent success of England’s Lionesses have created an environment in which the game continues to thrive. This week, for the first time, continental club champions from across the world will compete on English soil, with every match carrying significance and the ultimate prize of intercontinental supremacy at stake.

“Playing in the first-ever Women’s Champions Cup, in front of supporters in my new home city, shows how far the women’s club game has come,” said Canada forward Smith. “Every player wants to compete against the best in the world, and Arsenal want to be the first team to lift this trophy.”

Tickets remain available, giving fans the opportunity to be part of a historic moment in women’s football. These can be purchased at FIFA.com/tickets.

About the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup brings together the leading women’s club teams from each confederation to compete for the title of intercontinental champions.

The two semi-finals will take place at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January. Concacaf champions Gotham FC (United States) will face CONMEBOL champions SC Corinthians (Brazil) at 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET), followed by a clash between UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Arsenal Women FC (England) and CAF Women’s Champions League titlists ASFAR (Morocco) at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET).