Côte d’Ivoire one of four Women’s FIFA Series™ hosts

Les Éléphants using home tournament to build confidence ahead of next Africa Cup of Nations

Event part of broader push to develop women’s football in the country

Côte d’Ivoire is once again taking on the role of host for the inaugural Women’s FIFA Series 2026™, two years after successfully hosting the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Back in 2024, that tournament saw scenes of pure celebration, with Les Éléphants crowned African champions. Although that title is not up for grabs this time round, the Ivorian women are ready to give their fans just as much to cheer about in Abidjan.

“We are very pleased to be hosting this tournament. We’re hoping it’s going to live up to the Africa Cup of Nations we organised two years ago,” said Yacine Idriss Diallo, President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF). “Entrusting us with the organisation of a competition like this is both a vote of confidence and recognition of the work we have put in over the past four years at Federation level.”

Côte d’Ivoire appear to have everything going their way so far at the FIFA Series, both on and off the pitch. Les Éléphants opened with an 8-0 win over Mauritania before a record 15-1 victory against the Turks and Caicos Islands (Concacaf) in front of delighted fans four days later. They next face Pakistan (AFC) on 16 April.

“We are preparing for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place this summer in Morocco and for which we’ve already qualified. The FIFA Series gives our players the chance to test themselves against two teams from different continents, as well as a strong African side in Mauritania,” Diallo continued. “It gives us a chance to gauge where we are just weeks before that tournament gets underway.”

Ambitious Côte d’Ivoire set to shine as Women’s FIFA Series™ hosts 01:21

The FIFA Series is more than just a warm up for the senior team – it could also have a lasting impact on women’s football in Côte d’Ivoire, something Diallo is well aware of. “It’s a great showcase. It has the potential to inspire local clubs and encourage a new generation of girls to take up the sport,” he said.

“I believe events like this can have a major impact on the development of the women’s game and can give young girls the confidence to take their first steps into football. The FIFA Series gives players the opportunity to compete, to thrive and to develop their game.”

Women’s football in Côte d’Ivoire is now just as important as the men’s game Yacine Idriss Diallo President of the Ivorian Football Federation

It is hard to imagine a stronger endorsement of its growth. It is no coincidence either, as developing women’s football is a key priority for the FIF, who are working tirelessly to that end. FIFA is also playing an active role in the process, providing support through initiatives such as the FIFA Forward Programme, the FIFA Arena project and FIFA Football for Schools.

“We’re extremely grateful to FIFA. Their support is helping drive the overall development of football in Côte d’Ivoire, and the women’s game in particular,” Diallo added. “Our U-17s made it to last year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup, while our U-20s are now aiming to secure qualification for the U-20 edition too. There is real momentum, and I am delighted to see it.”