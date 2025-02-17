FIFA launches digital platform detailing players who have changed association

FIFA has launched a digital platform that publicly displays all change-of-association approvals from the FIFA Football Tribunal , as part of its continued efforts to promote transparency and foster clarity in the realm of international football. This platform will serve as an important resource for the global football community, offering detailed insights into players who have been granted approval by the Players’ Status Chamber of the FIFA Football Tribunal to change association.

A change of association allows a player to switch their “sporting nationality”, enabling them to represent a new member association in international football competitions. The new platform features a comprehensive list of players who have requested and – thanks to meeting the requirements established in the Regulations Governing the Application of the FIFA Statutes – been permitted to change association, making them eligible to play for their new association’s national teams. The launch of this platform reflects FIFA’s commitment to ensuring transparency in football governance and helps to provide clarity on the eligibility status of players undergoing the change-of-association process. Importantly, while a player’s request is under consideration (i.e. until a decision is made), they are not permitted to represent any national team, and no decision will be published until it is final and binding. This new digital tool will be an essential point of reference for member associations, confederations, clubs, players and agents, ensuring that all stakeholders remain informed and promoting compliance with FIFA’s regulations. The platform will be updated regularly to incorporate the latest information on players who have received approval to switch association. The platform is publicly accessible via legal.fifa.com.