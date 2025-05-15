FIFA statement on opinion issued by European Court of Justice on FIFA Football Agent Regulations

FIFA welcomes the opinion issued today by the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union in relation to the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR).

In line with today’s opinion, FIFA believes that the FFAR, which are the result of a long and inclusive consultation process, are fully justified and provide a transparent, reasonable and proportionate framework to help resolve systemic failures in the player transfer system and protect the stability of squads and the integrity of football competitions. FIFA is confident that the Court of Justice of the European Union will follow the key findings of today’s opinion.