FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour is ‘Going Beyond’ to inspire global excitement

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour begins this month and will visit all 32 of the tournament’s participating nations – more countries than ever before

The tour is ‘Going Beyond’ to inspire people of all ages to get excited about the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

The tour’s Skills Drills will encourage women and girls worldwide to join the celebration by showcasing their footballing ability and creativity

The biggest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour will embark on a game-changing global journey this month, stoking excitement across the planet ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. The tour will take the iconic Trophy to all 32 of the tournament’s participating nations – more countries than ever before – and will inspire people of all ages by ‘Going Beyond’ to celebrate the rocketing popularity of the women’s game. At the heart of this mission will be a unique opportunity for members of the public to get creative and showcase their footballing ability to a global audience. Skills Drills will give willing participants worldwide the chance to try out fun football challenges that become tougher over time and then share their imaginative efforts on TikTok.

As the Trophy travels from stop to stop, selected women and girls who have participated in Skills Drills will join FIFA Legends, local national team stars and other famous faces to highlight the game’s emerging talent and increase the buzz around the Women’s World Cup. As the campaign’s dedicated skills coach, Female Football Freestyle world champion Lia Lewis will set the challenges to her more than 3.9 million followers on TikTok, as well as across FIFA’s social media and FIFA+. She will also pass on her tips to youngsters at a Send-Off event on 18 February in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia before the tour’s first official stop in Japan on 25-26 February. The Trophy will crisscross the globe by visiting Asia, Africa, South America, North America and Europe before landing in all nine Women’s World Cup host cities in the final weeks before the start of a tournament on 20 July that promises to go Beyond Greatness™. Key dates on the tour schedule include stops in China PR on 9-11 March, South Africa on 22-23 March, Brazil on 29-30 March, USA on 10-14 April, Canada on 19-20 April, Germany on 2-3 May, England on 13-14 May and France on 20-21 May.

Several countries will also be part of the tour for the first time ever, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Morocco, the Philippines, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Vietnam and Zambia. “The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour is a spectacular global celebration of the women’s game, giving fans, families and future football enthusiasts an opportunity to be inspired and become part of a truly special journey,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura says. “It is a fantastic opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football in person and hear from the game’s legends. The tour will inspire people worldwide by shining a spotlight on the skills and creativity that demonstrate why women’s football has such a bright future.”

Month Dates Member Association Feb 25-26 Japan Feb 27 Korea Republic Mar 1-2 Philippines Mar 4-5 Vietnam Mar 9-11 China PR Mar 20 Morocco Mar 22-23 South Africa Mar 24 Zambia Mar 26 Nigeria Mar 29-30 Brazil Mar 31 Argentina Apr 3 Colombia Apr 7 Costa Rica Apr 10-14 USA Apr 16 Jamaica Apr 19-20 Canada Apr/May 29-1 Switzerland May 2-3 Germany May 4 Denmark May 6-7 Sweden May 8 Norway May 10 Republic of Ireland May 13-14 England May 16 Italy May 18 Netherlands May 20-21 France May 22 Spain June 2-4 Auckland, NZ June 7-12 Sydney, AUS June 14-16 Melbourne, AUS June 17-20 Hamilton, NZ June 22-25 Dunedin, NZ Jun/Jul 28-1 Brisbane, AUS July 2-4 Adelaide, AUS July 7-10 Perth, AUS July 12-14 Wellington, NZ

*schedule subject to change

The dates of the stops in the final three countries to qualify via the Play-off tournament will be integrated following their confirmation.