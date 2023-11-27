Expanded lineup revealed for FIFA World Cup 2026™ ceremonies in Canada

Alanis Morissette to perform Canada national anthem, alongside Aleksandar Gajić, performing Bosnia and Herzegovina national anthem

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ambassador Will Arnett to join pre-match ceremony

Additional talent includes Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince

As Canada takes centre stage for its historic opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at Toronto Stadium on Friday, 12 June, a dynamic lieup of artists, performers and a FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador will welcome the world to Toronto with a celebration of music, culture and football ahead of kick-off.

Canada’s pre-match ceremony will feature performances of the national anthems, with Alanis Morissette performing the Canadian national anthem and Aleksandar Gajić delivering the national anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina. A FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ambassador, actor and comedian Will Arnett will also take part in the pre-match ceremony, welcoming fans to Toronto in the spirit of unity that defines the FIFA World Cup™.

The special performances will form part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ ceremonies, a celebration inspired by Canada’s communities, rich diversity and the unifying power of football.

Taking place 90 minutes before kick-off at Toronto Stadium, the opening ceremony will bring together a diverse lineup of artists whose music reflects the global spirit of the tournament, including Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

Fans at the stadium will play an active role in the show and should plan to arrive early, as the opening ceremony will start at 13:30 local time. Gates will open four hours prior to kick-off. and a full suite of experiences will be on offer, including exclusive activations, rewards and pre-match entertainment.