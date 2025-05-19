Volunteers
FIFA Volunteers - 75th Congress
01:03
19 May 2025
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™
01:35
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
01:37
11 Nov 2024
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
01:21
25 Feb 2024
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™
01:51
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™
01:50
22 Dec 2023
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
4 Dec 2023
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
02:59
22 Aug 2023
Thank you, Volunteers | Play-off Tournament for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
01:40
12 Jul 2023
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021™
03:48
29 Jun 2023
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™
02:47
12 Jun 2023
For the love of the game: The story of the U-20 World Cup's volunteers
02:37
3 Jun 2023
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Volunteers: Together we beat as one
02:02
17 Dec 2022
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
02:58
A Day in the Life of a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Volunteer
01:48
5 Dec 2022
Thank you, Volunteers | FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™
00:55
4 Nov 2022
The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Volunteer Experience
00:49
3 Nov 2022
The Volunteer Journey
02:40
30 Oct 2022
How to prepare for your shift
01:12
Spectator Services Volunteers
00:51
Ticketing Services Volunteers
00:42