Expressions of interest now open for potential FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ volunteers

From today, candidates interested in supporting the first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in South America can register at volunteer.FIFA.com

Around 6,000 volunteers will support biggest women’s sporting event ever to be held in Brazil

Tournament will take place across eight Host Cities from 24 June 2027

With less than one year to go until the opening match, people from Brazil and across the globe are invited to become part of the biggest women’s sporting event on the planet by volunteering at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

Volunteers are the beating heart of every FIFA tournament, bringing energy, passion and commitment while helping to deliver a world-class experience for players, fans and all other participants. For the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, approximately 6,000 volunteers will be recruited to provide support across the tournament’s eight Host Cities: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo.

From today, anyone who would like to be a member of this unique team can register their interest by joining the FIFA Volunteer Community at volunteer.fifa.com. Candidates must select the Host City where they wish to volunteer in order to receive exclusive updates, including a notification when volunteer applications for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 officially open in a few weeks. Those who are already members of the FIFA Volunteer Community can access the expression-of-interest form directly through their existing account.

In order to participate in the selection process, candidates must be: at least 18 years old at the time of the application; a Brazilian national or legally permitted to enter Brazil during the competition; and available to commit to a minimum number of volunteer shifts during the tournament’s operational period in June and July 2027. No previous volunteering experience is required; however, knowledge of Portuguese, Brazil’s official language, or English is essential. Additional language skills will be considered an advantage.

The role of volunteers at FIFA events Volunteers bring energy and passion to every FIFA tournament, helping to ensure that each match is an unforgettable experience for fans from around the world. They also have the opportunity to connect with people from other cultures, build personal and professional networks and develop valuable new skills.

During the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, volunteers will support more than 20 functional areas, including Media, Technology, Transport, Competition Management and Workforce Operations. There will be over 30 different volunteering roles across competition and non-competition venues, from stadiums to airports, training sites and hotels.