FIFA launches media rights tenders in the Indian subcontinent

FIFA launches two media rights tenders in the Indian subcontinent (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka)

Rights are available for FIFA World Cup 26™, FIFA World Cup 2030™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, 2 September 2025

FIFA has launched two invitations to tender (ITTs) in the Indian subcontinent - one for the sale of media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™, and a separate tender for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

The tender processes will allow participants the opportunity to bid for individual or multiple territories within the Indian subcontinent (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka).

Media companies and organisations wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT for the FIFA World Cup 26 & FIFA World Cup 2030 by emailing fwc26-media-rights@fifa.org, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 by emailing fwwc2027-media-rights@fifa.org.

The next FIFA World Cup™ – co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States – will be a historic edition of the tournament. The competition will feature a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the world through football and creating the most inclusive sporting event in history. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2030™, will be hosted in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with three centenary matches taking place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The FIFA Women's World Cup™ is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be contested in Brazil, promising an unforgettable tournament on and off the pitch. Thirty-two teams will compete in eight Host Cities, as the competition celebrates its tenth edition by being hosted in South America for the first time.

These tender processes will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka that are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience while providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

The bid submission deadline for both tenders is 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 2 September 2025.