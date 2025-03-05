Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™, FIFA World Cup 2030™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Laos, Malaysia and Thailand

Separate tenders for FIFA World Cup 26™, FIFA World Cup 2030™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ available for broadcasters in three Southeast Asian markets

All interested parties can request the ITTs via laos-media-rights@fifa.org , malaysia-media-rights@fifa.org and thailand-media-rights@fifa.org respectively

Invitation for bid submissions will close on Tuesday 1 April 2025 at 10:00 CET

The FIFA World Cup 26™ – co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States – will be a historic edition of the tournament. The competition will feature a record 48 teams, 16 Host Cities and an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the world through football and creating the most inclusive sporting event in history. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2030™, will be hosted in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with three centenary matches taking place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be hosted in Brazil, promising an unforgettable tournament. Thirty-two teams will compete in at least eight Host Cities representing different regions of the country.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITTs by e-mailing laos-media-rights@fifa.org (Laos), malaysia-media-rights@fifa.org (Malaysia), and thailand-media-rights@fifa.org (Thailand). The bid submission deadline is Tuesday 1 April 2025 at 10:00 CET.