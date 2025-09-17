Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ officially launched in Myanmar

FIFA launches two media rights tenders in Myanmar

Rights are available for FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™

Deadline for submissions is Tuesday 14 October 2025

FIFA has officially launched Invitations to Tender (ITTs) for the media rights in Myanmar for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ - co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States - will be a historic edition of the tournament. The competition will feature a record 48 teams, 16 host cities and an unprecedented 104 matches. The game changing tournament will unite the world through football and be the most inclusive sporting event in history.

The FIFA Women's World Cup™ is the biggest female-only sporting event in the world. The 2027 edition will be hosted in Brazil, promising an unforgettable tournament. Thirty-two teams will compete in eight host cities, as South America hosts the tournament for the first time.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT for FIFA World Cup 26™ by e-mailing fwc26-media-rights@fifa.org and the ITT for FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ by emailing fwwc2027-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline for both tenders is 10:00 CEST on Tuesday 14 October 2025.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including the FIFA Forward Development Programme and FIFA’s thirteen Women’s Football Development Programmes.