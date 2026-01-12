FIFA select Stats Perform as first official worldwide betting data and betting streaming rights distributor, including exclusive World Cup 2026™ rights

Stats Perform’s Opta and RunningBall teams to collect and distribute official FIFA data to licensed betting operators worldwide

Agreement also includes official distribution of FIFA competition live streams to licensed sportsbooks, including the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Women’s World Cup™, and thousands of other member association matches powered via FIFA+

Partnership strengthens control, transparency and monitoring, in line with international best practice

FIFA today announced that it has selected sports AI and data pioneer Stats Perform as its first-ever official betting data and betting streaming rights distributor.

The landmark multi-year agreement grants Stats Perform exclusive rights to distribute official betting data and live streams for selected FIFA properties, including all 104 matches at the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026™, as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2028™, the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2029™, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ in 2026 and 2028, the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in 2027 and 2029 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ from 2026 to 2029 inclusive. It also grants exclusive betting rights to thousands of matches per season across FIFA Member Association competitions powered by FIFA+.

Stats Perform’s agile RunningBall team will collect and exclusively distribute ultrafast official FIFA betting data to licensed sports betting operators for modelling, trading, settlement and in-play front-end use for the competitions covered in the agreement. Its globally trusted Opta team will exclusively provide official player statistics, insights, live scores and match trackers to sportsbooks.

Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer, said: “We are delighted to partner with Stats Perform, a global leader in sports data. This innovative partnership will create great opportunities to deliver official products for the benefit of the game and its fans.”

Stats Perform will also serve as an official distributor of live FIFA match streams to customers of licensed sports betting operators in selected territories. This includes the exclusive distribution of FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 streams via Stats Perform’s award-winning, AI-enhanced Bet LiveStreams service.

Additionally, Stats Perform’s Integrity team will provide support to FIFA Integrity regarding Member Association content on FIFA+ that is covered under the partnership.