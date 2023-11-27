FIFA and Netflix Games to release FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition to be released exclusively on Netflix Games on 11 June, coinciding with the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Fans can play as any of this year’s 48 participating teams using their mobile phone as a controller, with all 16 tournament stadiums featured

Included with a Netflix Games membership at no additional cost, creating a simple and accessible way for fans to engage with the competition

As outlined in FIFA’s recent Digital Football Strategy communication , FIFA and Netflix Games are bringing fans closer to the tournament through FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a new football gaming experience.

Designed to capture the excitement, emotion and universal appeal of the biggest single-sport event on the planet, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition offers a streamlined football simulation experience – accessible for players with varying levels of skill and experience - that enables supporters to step onto the virtual pitch and create their own FIFA World Cup™ story from the opening day of the global extravaganza.

Available through Netflix Games at no additional cost to members, the game allows players to represent any of the 48 teams set to contest the FIFA World Cup 2026, compete at all 16 tournament stadiums and take control of more than 1,200 players who could line up at the event.

The game is another example of FIFA’s updated digital football strategy to make it easier than ever for audiences around the world to engage with football in different formats and the FIFA World Cup.

In FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, your phone is the controller and your TV is the stadium. Fans can launch the game on a smart TV, scan the QR code with a phone, and be swiping to shoot and pass in seconds. Even someone who's never touched a video game can feel the rush of scoring the match-winning goal.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition has been designed to deliver seamless, shared fun, allowing up to four players to compete together regardless of their gaming experience. Whether seeking to replicate iconic tournament moments or creating new ones, fans can savour the drama of FIFA’s flagship men’s competition in a simple and intuitive format.

Inspired by the opening whistle of a FIFA World Cup match, this initial release focuses on immediate gameplay and ease of access, as well as marking the beginning of a broader journey. Updates to the FIFA World Cup title are set to introduce additional depth and new features in the future.

The roll-out reflects FIFA’s continued commitment to exploring innovative ways to connect with fans and expand engagement with football beyond the pitch. By bringing together the global reach of the FIFA World Cup and the accessibility of Netflix Games, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition creates a new opportunity for supporters to celebrate the tournament and feel like part of the action.