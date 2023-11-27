FIFA announces Kraken as Official Crypto Exchange Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA is pleased to announce Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing and most trusted cryptocurrency platforms, powered by Payward, as the Official Crypto Exchange Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ , bringing together one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency platforms and the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history. The partnership will see Kraken engage football fans through a range of innovative activations and product offerings throughout the tournament, providing supporters with new and engaging ways to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 . As FIFA prepares to welcome the world to 16 unique Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, Kraken will support fan-focused initiatives designed to celebrate the global nature of football and the tournament’s ability to unite billions of people through a shared passion for the game. Kraken’s partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on 10 June with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert series – a landmark multi-country, multi-city event on the eve of the tournament’s historic opening match. The concerts will mark the opening chapter of Kraken’s tournament-wide fan programming, introducing hundreds of millions of fans across North America and Europe to a more open, accessible and globally connected financial system through the shared language of football.

FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said: “Innovation has always played a central role in how FIFA evolves and enhances the fan experience. As we prepare to welcome the world to the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, we are delighted to partner with Kraken, an organisation that shares our commitment to innovation and technology. Together, we look forward to exploring new ways to connect supporters with the tournament, creating memorable experiences that bring fans closer to the game and the moments that make the FIFA World Cup so special.” Payward and Kraken Co-CEO Arjun Sethi said: “Football is the one thing that moves the whole planet at once. Over seven weeks, six billion people will watch the same game, across every country and every language. Money should work the same way. Football has always crossed borders. So does crypto. For most of history, the best markets were open only to the few. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is where we show everyone else what they’ve been missing: an open, borderless financial system that anyone can join with a phone in their pocket. This isn’t a future concept. It’s here.” The agreement builds on Kraken’s growing presence in global sport through partnerships with leading football clubs, motor sport teams and sporting personalities, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, community and fan engagement. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest tournament in sporting history, featuring 48 teams competing in 104 matches across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The tournament is expected to engage over six billion fans around the world, providing a global platform for brands and organisations to reach audiences through the power of football.