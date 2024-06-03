Referees announced for first matchday of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™

The host nation get underway against Ecuador

A total of 38 match officials appointed for the tournament

Trials of the Football Video Support (FVS) system continue after debuting at Colombia 2024™

Match officials have been assigned for the opening day of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ on 16 October 2024. As hosts, the Dominican Republic will begin their campaign against Ecuador at the CFC Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros.

The match will be officiated by English referee Abigail Byrne, with Ceri Louise Williams (Wales) and Paulina Baranowska (Poland) as assistant referees, while Alina Pesu (Romania) will serve as the fourth official.

Earlier, New Zealand and Nigeria will play the first match of the day in Santiago de los Caballeros. The match will be officiated by Olatz Rivera Olmero (Spain), assisted by Gabrielle Lemieux (Canada) and Katarzyna Wasiak (United States), with Alina Pesu (Romania) as the fourth official.

Meanwhile, at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, defending champions Spain will face the United States. The referee for this match will be Asaka Koizumi (Japan), assisted by Amal Badhafari (United Arab Emirates) and Riiohlang Dhar (India). Jelena Cvetkovic (Serbia) will be the fourth official.

Finally, the opening day concludes in Santo Domingo when South Korea takes on Colombia. Ugandan referee Shamirah Nabbada will oversee the match, with assistants Fanta Kone (Mali) and Nancy Kasitu (Zambia). Danish referee Frida Klarlund will be the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to officiate the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants, and two support referees. Additionally, the Fotball Video Support (FVS) system, a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested in this edition, after being used for the first time in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.