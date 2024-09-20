Match officials announced for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ final

Match officials have been confirmed for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Colombia 2024™ final on Sunday 22 September 2024 and the play-off for third place the day before, both at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogotá. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italy) will referee the final between Korea DRP and Japan, assisted by Tiziana Trasciatti (Italy) and Vanessa Gomes (Portugal), with Casey Reibelt (Australia) as the fourth official.