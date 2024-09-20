Match officials announced for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ final

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi of Italy to referee the final
Play-off for third place to be overseen by Shahenda Saad of Egypt
Total of 58 female match officials have taken charge of games in Colombia
Match officials have been confirmed for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Colombia 2024™ final on Sunday 22 September 2024 and the play-off for third place the day before, both at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogotá. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italy) will referee the final between Korea DRP and Japan, assisted by Tiziana Trasciatti (Italy) and Vanessa Gomes (Portugal), with Casey Reibelt (Australia) as the fourth official.
Shahenda Saad (Egypt) will referee the third place play-off between the USA and the Netherlands, assisted by Soukaina Hamdi (Morocco) and Asma Ouahab (Algeria) with Vincentia Amedome (Togo) as the fourth official.