World's best in action

Live streams, match highlights, exclusives and more!
Live streams, match highlights, exclusives and more!
Thursday 19 September 2024, 23:00
Refereeing

Match officials announced for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ final

  • Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi of Italy to referee the final

  • Play-off for third place to be overseen by Shahenda Saad of Egypt

  • Total of 58 female match officials have taken charge of games in Colombia

Match officials have been confirmed for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Colombia 2024™ final on Sunday 22 September 2024 and the play-off for third place the day before, both at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogotá. Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italy) will referee the final between Korea DRP and Japan, assisted by Tiziana Trasciatti (Italy) and Vanessa Gomes (Portugal), with Casey Reibelt (Australia) as the fourth official.

Referee Shahenda Saad Ali El Maghribi

Shahenda Saad (Egypt) will referee the third place play-off between the USA and the Netherlands, assisted by Soukaina Hamdi (Morocco) and Asma Ouahab (Algeria) with Vincentia Amedome (Togo) as the fourth official.

Related Topics
RefereeingTechnical
Cookie Settings