Andres Rojas, from official referee to volunteer

International referee Andrés Rojas unexpectedly joined the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024 in Bogota as a volunteer

The Colombian used the opportunity to contribute to the event and gain a new perspective outside of refereeing

“I would definitely apply again for a FIFA volunteer experience”

What was he doing there? Why did he volunteer? What was he looking for? These were just some of the questions surrounding Andrés Rojas' presence as a volunteer at the refereeing training sessions for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024. After all, the 40-year-old Colombian is an international referee with a FIFA badge!

“The news was certainly met by a lot of surprise. Fellow referees from Colombia were surprised to see me there as a volunteer. Some international coaches were also surprised, especially those from CONMEBOL who are involved with my country. However, it was a joy to know that we can see the competition from a different side.”

When he found out the competition was looking for volunteers in his hometown, he didn't think twice and raised his hand. This represented a golden opportunity to take part in a historic event for women's football in his country, and to do so from a new perspective.

“I was born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia. I have always liked to give what is most valuable to me, which is time. So being here as a volunteer in this tournament, in this FIFA competition, has been wonderful and meaningful.”

Besides, he did not mention his decision to volunteer to any of his colleagues. He simply took the initiative alone and duly completed the whole process. “I didn't tell anyone about it because I thought it would be a nice opportunity. I believe that more than 3,000 people applied for the role. So I did it voluntarily, so to speak,” he said with a chuckle at the irony of the pun.

After nearly four weeks of competition, he has learned many valuable lessons.

“It was so great to see the competition from the other side. Like all professions, it is an ongoing process of growth. Being able to interact with the female referees, watching them train, watching and analysing the matches, seeing this new video refereeing system, has also been invaluable for me. Like everything else, progress is being made every day and you have to be at the forefront,” he said enthusiastically.

Keeping up to date is essential for a referee of his calibre, and this opportunity allowed him to do so in a completely new way.

He is also delighted that the Colombian public's response has been incredible. The country has showcased its passion for football, and the event represented a turning point in the country's sporting history. Such was the enthusiasm and support of the fans that they set an attendance record.

“No doubt, the support and encouragement for the national team was, or has been, enormous. The Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali saw a record attendance of more than 37,000 people cheering on the national team, and the city was buzzing with excitement. The weather has been amazing. It usually rains a bit more in Bogotá and the altitude is more noticeable, but I think we had the best conditions, the best quality and the best warmth to accompany the tournament.”

The experience has been intense for Andrés, packed with challenges and learning, but also physically demanding. His professional refereeing career has not stopped, so he has had to alternate between his volunteer responsibilities and refereeing.

“I've been able to share experiences with some of the players I've bumped into at airports, as I also had matches during the tournament, and they've been very pleased. They have sampled our culinary culture and got to know the cities of Cali, Medellín and Bogotá. They enjoyed it very much and I think they go home feeling very positive about our country,” he added proudly.