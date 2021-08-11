The test criteria were developed following medical and mechanical research and a test protocol reflecting possible injury scenarios that should be avoided. In 2019, the FIFA Quality Programme for EPTS was extended beyond safety tests to include performance tests for both optical and wearable devices, giving systems the chance to receive the ‘FIFA Quality’ mark. This introduction was made in an effort to provide the end user with more information about the system they are using or intending to use. Providers that have been tested are listed on our website with a publicly available test report which describes, using a ranking system, the accuracy of the system’s positioning and velocity data in different velocity brackets. As of 2023, following approval from the IFAB, lower-limb wearable systems that have successfully gone through additional validation of the FIFA Innovation Programme can also be approved under the FIFA Quality Programme for EPTS.