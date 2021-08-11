FIFA.com

FIFA Quality Performance Reports For EPTS

Performance reports will be listed online for those companies that choose to become licensees and test their system to the FIFA Quality performance standard.

As with the other FIFA Quality Programmes, the aim is neither to promote specific products nor to interfere in the market and block innovation, but to provide the market with the most accurate information about EPTS devices.

By listing the test reports, conducted by an independent test institute according to the test criteria outlined here, this gives the viewer a comparable view of how devices performed according to the test protocol. The programme intends to aid the development of EPTS, focusing on data-driven decisions in order to increase the quality of the output data over time.

FIFA Quality Programme for EPTS

The FIFA Quality Programme for EPTS devices was initially launched for wearable tracking systems in 2017 with the aim of ensuring that such devices do not pose a danger to the players.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 02: A player tracking tablet is seen on the bench at half time during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Final between Chile and Germany at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 2, 2017 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
EPTS FIFA Preferred Provider Initiative

The FIFA Preferred Provider initiative for Electronic Performance & Tracking Systems (EPTS) is the next milestone in the effort to drive the further development of EPTS technology in close collaboration with leading EPTS providers.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 10: An operator controls the EPTS system on October 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA and FIFPRO Develop Standards on Management of Personal Player Performance Data

There is an increasing importance of new technologies in football to collect possibly large amounts of data related to the performance and well-being of football players.

Research & Development | EPTS Standard Data Format

Following the mandate from the IFAB in 2015 to create global standards for Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS), FIFA has sought industry and football expertise to provide solutions for the sport.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 02: A player tracking tablet is seen on the bench at half time during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Final between Chile and Germany at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 2, 2017 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Electronic Performance & Tracking Systems

Electronic performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS), which include camera-based and wearable technologies, are used to control and improve player and team performance.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 10: An operator controls the EPTS system on October 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
EPTS Testing Process

After a period of extensive research and consultation, FIFA has developed a Quality Programme for Electronic Performance Tracking Systems (EPTS). This programme has been developed as a method to quantify the accuracies of the various systems available.

Last updated: Tuesday 31 August 2021 at 09:47
