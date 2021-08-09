Application process and sample innovation journey

The FIFA Innovation Programme is the structured vehicle for FIFA to engage with companies whose products show merit in solving one of football’s pressing problems but, for whatever reason, are currently not in a position to be used in the game.

Companies can pitch their solutions against a specific innovation challenge, or one of the listed priority areas. Pitches that are deemed to meet the relevant criteria will be given the opportunity to further demonstrate the value of their proposal, with a view to becoming a member of the FIFA Innovation Programme and entering into a project with FIFA.

Step 1: Application

Applications must be submitted through the FIFA Innovation Portal, including video explanations and/or demonstrations, supporting documentation, project sponsors, IP protection etc. FIFA also requests some company information to carry out its due diligence.

Further information on how to use the Portal can be found here.

Step 2: Review of application

Once FIFA receives an application, it will be reviewed for merit and checked against the proposed challenge, and a due-diligence process will be conducted on the information provided and the company. Proposals can be rejected outright, rejected with the option to resubmit or accepted. FIFA staff will endeavor to provide feedback to all rejected pitches, but in some instances this may not be possible.

During the review process, additional information and/or demonstrations may be requested to support decision-making. In addition to the merit of the pitch, FIFA will assess any possible impact on the laws of the game (if appropriate), and requirements for agreements regarding data sharing/processing/ protection and/or non-disclosure.

If the application is deemed successful, a kick-off meeting (in-person or virtual) will be organised to set out the terms of the Innovation Project, for which a clear Project Charter is required as part of the agreement to be signed between the applicant and FIFA.

Step 3: Agreement on Project Charter

The mutually agreed Innovation Project Charter will clearly outline the following:

Solution: Detailed information on proposed solution and how it meets the challenge/priority set out by FIFA. Value: Expected direct or indirect value to football stakeholders (in terms of improving the game or the game experience), with a proposal on how this could be measured. Development: Expectations of how the solution is expected to develop over the course of the project period (up to two years), clearly acknowledging the maturity of the solution at the time of the start of the project. Testing schedule: Agreements on controlled trials or experiments that are needed to validate the solution. Any such trials or experiments that take place in a competitive game where the Laws of the Game are impacted will need explicit written approval from the IFAB. Timeline: agreement of intermediate reporting, deliverables and outputs over the course of the project period (up to two years). Publications/Reporting: Format of reporting of final results at the end of the Project Supporting body (if applicable): Some challenges require confirmation from a supporting body (Member Association, Professional League/Competition, Professional Club, Federation/League of another Professional Sport, or FIFA Commercial Partner) that would be willing to provide resources to support the project. Legal and ethics approval (if applicable):following an assessment of processes and potential risks. Independent assessment (if applicable): Some projects will require assessments from an independent body, such as an academic institution or testing laboratory, that could validate or certify elements of the solution (e.g. safety, durability etc).

Step 4: Membership of the FIFA Innovation Programme

Upon signature of the agreement, the project would commence as per the Charter.

If the project is not bound by a non-disclosure agreement, the designated solution may be listed on the FIFA Innovation Programme’s website (if deemed appropriate by FIFA). The company would be entitled to use the mark and official designation “Member of the FIFA Innovation Programme” to refer to the project in question (and only that project).

Step 5: Project completion

Following a review of all the outputs and deliverables over project period; FIFA will determine the final outcome of each project, referenced against the relevant Charter.

Depending on the solution and the nature of the innovation, several potential outcomes could be realised, including: