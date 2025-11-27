Tahiti’s FIFA Talent Academy, the first in Oceania, hailed by Gianni Infantino

Tahitian Football Federation’s FIFA Talent Academy the first in Oceania to celebrate milestone event

Facility will “build the future of the beautiful game”, says FIFA President Gianni Infantino in video message

A cornerstone of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, FIFA Talent Academies have now been officially established in all six confederations

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said the milestone event celebrated by the FIFA Talent Academy in Tahiti is “proof that this incredible FIFA Talent Development Scheme continues to grow”.

Launched in 2022 and headed by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) aims to provide every talent in each of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MA) with a pathway to the professional game.

Fundamental to that ambition is the establishment of a FIFA Talent Academy in each MA and to date more than 40 are in operation globally with the Tahitian Football Federation’s (FTF) facility now cementing the presence of a FIFA Talent Academy in each of the six confederations.

“Today is historic for Tahitian football in many ways, and a true celebration as your FIFA Talent Academy is the first in Oceania to celebrate a milestone event. This means we are now officially present in all six confederations, which is proof that this incredible FIFA Talent Development Scheme continues to grow,” said Mr Infantino in a video message played at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was attended by FTF President Thierry Ariiotima and other local dignitaries.

“Tahiti has a young population, a society that is looking forward, and your FIFA Talent Academy at the Tahitian Football Federation’s national centre reflects that as you build the future of the beautiful game.”

Tahiti has world-class pedigree in beach soccer having participated in each of the last eight FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups™, finishing runners-up on two occasions. The Pacific island nation’s only other appearance on the global stage, however, has come in the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in 2009 and 2019.

As a key part of the TDS’ aim to enhance the chances of countries with smaller populations, such as Tahiti, competing regularly on the global stage, FIFA Talent Coaches are deployed to each FIFA Talent Academy to educate young talents in the short term, and also establish a local coaching network and long-term standards of care and coaching.

Along with the expansion and increased frequency of FIFA tournaments, notably at youth level, this holistic approach to youth development is designed to raise standards worldwide and create a more competitive football ecosystem globally.

Currently, 20 of the country’s most talented boys reside at the FTF’s FIFA Talent Academy, and it will next year expand with an intake of girls who have the aim and the ability to become professional footballers.

“This FIFA Talent Academy will build on a solid foundation to advance Tahitian football, and with the help of top-class coaches, encourage the best young talents to fully realise their potential. This is the essence of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. It is already benefiting many Tahitian boys, and I am delighted about your goal of offering the same programme to young girls starting next year,” added the FIFA President, who visited what he called “this little piece of paradise” in 2023.

“And with the expansion of FIFA tournaments offering member associations more opportunities than ever before to test themselves against the best on the international stage, I can’t wait to see new female and male players trained at the heart of your FIFA Talent Academies test themselves against the best players in the world.”