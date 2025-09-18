Kazakhstan progress continues with FIFA Talent Academy milestone event

Milestone event held at the Kazakhstan Football Federation’s (KFF) Talgar national training centre

Kazakhstan’s leaders “understand the opportunities football offers young people,” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Newly-elected KFF President Marat Omarov met Mr Infantino at the Home of FIFA

Kazakhstan has staged a FIFA Talent Academy milestone event as part of the Kazakhstan Football Federation’s (KFF) ongoing efforts to further develop football in the country, and provide young people the opportunity to participate in the sport and to reach their potential. The FIFA Talent Academy Kazakhstan is part of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) which has been introduced in more than 180 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) around the world, providing them with expert guidance to help ensure that every talented player is given a chance. The Central Asian nation's commitment to football development was also the main topic of a meeting at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the recently-elected KFF President Marat Omarov.

The milestone event took place at the KFF's Talgar training centre, where three pitches were built with support from the FIFA Forward Programme and where the academy is located. The ceremony was attended by KFF General Secretary David Loriya, KFF Technical Director Gennadiy Skurtul, FIFA Director of Global Football Development Steven Martens, FIFA Head of High Performance Programme Ulf Schott, FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu – a FIFA World Cup™ winner with France – and FIFA Talent Coach Vitālijs Astafjevs, the former Latvia international who played for his country on their only UEFA EURO appearance in 2004. Kuralbek Ordabayev and other Kazakhstani legends were also present along with KFF Academy trainees. “It is clear to me that Kazakhstan is a football nation whose leaders understood the opportunities our beautiful sport offers to young people. (The FIFA Talent Development Scheme) will help identify, nurture and develop local talent, providing a pathway for boys and girls to shine, both regionally and globally,” said the FIFA President in a pre-recorded video message. “We want to foster social and personal growth, develop well-rounded individuals by instilling values such as discipline, teamwork and leadership through football, ensuring players not only excel on the pitch, but also grow as responsible, contributing members of society.”

The FIFA Talent Academy Kazakhstan is one of the 39 such ventures that are up and running around the world and each aims to ensure that the best young players receive the best possible coaching, have access to proper facilities and a chance to play in a competitive environment.

"This is an important step forward for us. We are grateful to FIFA for the support and confident that together we can create the conditions to produce future champions from Kazakhstan," underlined KFF Technical Director Gennadiy Skurtul.

The FIFA President witnessed Kazakhstan’s progress for himself when he visited the country in May 2023. He participated in the opening ceremony of the National Girls’ Football School League’s final stage and visited KFF’s Home of Football.

In addition to the FIFA Talent Academy, the KFF is planning to support the FIFA Arena project, which will see more than 1,000 mini-pitches installed around the world, especially in less privileged urban and rural areas.

KFF President Omarov was elected in December 2024 and, in February 2025, presented a four-year strategy to transform Kazakhstani football, focusing on infrastructure, youth development and refereeing standards. He also met with Premier and First League clubs to present strategic initiatives. He held his first official meeting with the FIFA President on 16 September in Zürich at the Home of FIFA. “Supported ably by FIFA Forward funds, President Omarov has shown great dedication to progressing football in his nation,” said the FIFA President following their discussions. “From the FIFA Talent Academy milestone event to their commitment to implement the FIFA Arena project locally, the KFF is working in great collaboration with FIFA to ensure our game continues to be a positive influence for the football-loving people of Kazakhstan.”