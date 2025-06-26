All-girls FIFA Talent Academy milestone event held in Hong Kong, China

Second milestone event in the AFC region

FIFA Talent Academy in Hong Kong, China is dedicated exclusively to U-12 girls

FIFA aims to establish 75 Talent Academies around the world by 2027

A milestone event has been held at the FIFA Talent Academy in Hong Kong, China, recognising the progress of the academy, which is dedicated to U-12 girls and aims to ⁠provide them with the best possible playing environment via a regular training programme, competitive matches against boys, and overseas competitions. One of the practical objectives of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) is to establish 75 elite Talent Academies – each run by FIFA and the respective host Member Association – around the world by 2027. These will help ensure that the best young players, both girls and boys, receive the best possible coaching, have access to proper facilities and a chance to play in a competitive environment. Thirty-three academies are already operational, with many more to come in the second half of 2025. When the U-12 girls of the FIFA Talent Academy stepped onto the pitch to face a U-13 Macau team, it was clear from the very first whistle that something special was happening. What followed was more than just an exhibition game – it was a powerful display of the values at the heart of women’s football in Hong Kong, China, based on togetherness, bravery and high effort.

These values were also the guiding elements of a workshop led by FIFA High Performance Specialists for local coaches in the lead-up to the event. The session focused on identifying talent, establishing clear pathways to unlock potential and strengthening competitiveness, aligning closely with the core goal of the TDS: to raise the global competitiveness of national teams, both men’s and women’s. This mission, driven by FIFA’s commitment to building a sustainable legacy for talent development, translates into concrete support for Member Associations by helping them find the best players, train them effectively and provide opportunities for these players to play at the highest level against the best. This milestone event, only the second to be held in the AFC region, was attended by the President of the Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA), Pui Kwan Kay, as well as by HKFA Chairman Eric Fok. According to Mr Pui, the academy represents a proud step forward for football in Hong Kong, China. “It shows our commitment to developing young talent and creating equal opportunities for girls in the game. The focus of the academy is to provide a high-quality training environment for young girls, combining football development with education and personal growth. The U-12 girls involved have shown strong commitment and potential, and the academy is helping them build a solid foundation.”