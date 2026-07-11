FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Mascots promote sustainability

Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Mascots encourage fans to support environmental sustainability

Fans encounter sustainability messaging through signage and mascot-themed "player card" displays on match day

Each mascot represents one Host Nation and pairs a conservation story with a simple call to action

One of the most popular aspects of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been the mascots, with Maple™ the Moose, Zayu™ the Jaguar and Clutch™ the Bald Eagle proving popular with fans at stadiums and FIFA Fan Festivals across all 16 Host Cities.

But there is more to the story than some cute creatures taking selfies with football fans, as each of the mascots carries an important message for everyone to take on board thanks to “The Planet is Our Field” activation. Using the three official mascots and by encouraging simple, everyday actions that support environmental sustainability while reinforcing that protecting nature helps protect the future of the game, The Planet is Our Field is a FIFA World Cup 2026 sustainability awareness activation designed to engage fans by highlighting the connection between football and the natural world.

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Fans encounter sustainability messaging through signage and mascot-themed "player card" roll-up displays. Each mascot represents one Host Country and pairs a conservation story with a simple call to action. Maple the Moose from Canada encourages fans to choose vegetables, fruits or plant-based meals while highlighting the importance of forests and moose in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Clutch the Bald Eagle from the United States promotes walking, cycling, public transit, or carpooling to reduce emissions using the bald eagle's conservation success as an example of collective environmental action.

Zayu the Jaguar from Mexico encourages proper waste sorting and recycling while showcasing the jaguar's role in maintaining biodiversity in tropical forests.

By linking these actions to iconic wildlife from each Host Country, the activation makes sustainability approachable, memorable and relevant to the FIFA World Cup experience – contributing to the broader idea that everyone has a role in protecting the planet. To further motivate fans, FIFA is working with Coca-Cola on Every Throw-In Counts - a fan challenge encouraging people to take simple positive actions during the tournament, from recycling and using public transport to staying active and playing football. Through uploading a photograph of the action, people score goals for their national team and may have a chance to win special FIFA World Cup™ prizes. To date, more than 6,000 fans have participated and scored over 43,000 goals.