Latest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Sustainability Progress Report highlights key achievements

Sustainability has been at the heart of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ project from the start, premised on the idea that the preparation and delivery of a mega-sporting event can have a significant long-term impact by leaving a greener, more equitable place for generations to come.

The latest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Sustainability Progress Report can now be accessed online by the public, and for the first time as a living document. This new format enables FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC (Q22) to continuously update stakeholders on progress and performance regarding tournament sustainability efforts, and communicate key achievements as they occur.