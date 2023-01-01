All goals
Strategic Objectives: 2023-2027
President’s Foreword
Goal 1. FIFA Statutes revision
Goal 2. Transfer system reform
Goal 3. Technological developments
Goal 4. Youth tournaments
Goal 5. Development & FIFA Academies
Goal 6. Social responsibilities
Goal 7. FIFA Series
Goal 8. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Goal 9. FIFA World Cup 2026™: GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH
Goal 10. FIFA Club World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Goal 11. Record 11 billion USD revenues
Conclusions
Download the PDF
Strategic Objectives: 2023-2027
Conclusions
^
Cookie Settings