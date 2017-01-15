FIFA.com
Explore
Home
Back
Forewords
Interactive Sustainability Map
Sustainability at the FIFA World Cup 2022™
Human Impact
Social Impact
Economic Impact
Environmental Impact
Governance
GRI Content Index
Assurance Statement
Key Resources
Workers’ recruitment and working conditions
Access to effective remedy
Workforce development
Youth education and empowerment
Enforcement of the Workers' Welfare Standards
Updating the Workers' Welfare Standards
Standards for tournament services workers
Engagement to enhance workers' welfare
Engagement on labour issues
Legacy contribution to labour rights in Qatar
Workers’ recruitment and working conditions
Enforcement of the Workers' Welfare Standards
^
Cookie Settings