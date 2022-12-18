FIFA.com
Explore
Home
Back
Forewords
Interactive Sustainability Map
Sustainability at the FIFA World Cup 2022™
Human Impact
Social Impact
Economic Impact
Environmental Impact
Governance
GRI Content Index
Assurance Statement
Key Resources
Profile of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Sustainability Strategy
Sustainability Framework
Alignment with the UN SDGS
Sustainability Targets
Interviews with Sustainability Leads
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Sustainability at the FIFA World Cup 2022™
^
Cookie Settings