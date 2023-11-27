Monterrey and Dallas: Refereeing history made in 1,000th FIFA World Cup match

1,000th FIFA World Cup™ match played in Monterrey, Mexico, between Tunisia and Japan

Referee István Kovács and his on-field team supported by experienced VAR team from IBC in Dallas, Texas

Together, Monterrey and Dallas teams played part in historic FIFA World Cup moment

The 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup™ history marked a milestone for the tournament itself, and also for the officials entrusted with overseeing the occasion. On 20 June at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico, Tunisia and Japan met in a Group F clash that carried historic significance far beyond the result on the scoreboard. FIFA appointed Romanian referee István Kovács to take charge of this landmark encounter, and he was joined on the pitch in Mexico by compatriots Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi as Assistant Referees and Costa Rican duo Juan Calderón (4th Official) and Juan Carlos Mora (Reserve Assistant Referee).

While the spotlight naturally fell on the pitch in Monterrey, an equally significant contribution came from the Video Operation Room (VOR) at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Dallas, Texas. The video match official team for this historic match consisted of Switzerland’s Fedayi San (VAR), the United States’ Joe Dickerson (AVAR), and Germany’s Bastian Dankert (Support VAR). Together, they formed an experienced VAR team providing support to Kovács and his on-field crew. Bundesliga referee Dankert has built an outstanding international career as a FIFA referee and VAR. He had been involved in numerous major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cups at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Over time, he has accumulated one of the highest numbers of VAR appointments in FIFA World Cup history.