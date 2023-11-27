FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina reflects on refereeing at FIFA World Cup 2026™ so far

By Pierluigi Collina, FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, it was decided to implement some new rules, in particular concerning time wasting to reduce time lost during matches and increase the amount of time the ball is in play. The five-second limit given players to take a goal kick or a throw-in, the ten seconds to leave the field of play when substituted and the one minute off the field of play after an injury: these measures have all been very effective and unanimously considered as very positive innovations. These new rules were explained to coaches and players before the FIFA World Cup 2026 during a coaches’ workshop and in online meetings with the teams. Additionally, the media were provided with these explanations so that the changes would be known and understood by the whole football community. Generally speaking, they have been well respected. In the 72 group stage matches, only one substituted player failed to respect the ten-second limit. On the other hand, many players, on being substituted, were seen running towards the touchline to leave the field quickly, even when their team was leading at the time.

The five-second limit was exceeded four times at goal kicks, with a corner awarded to the opposing team instead, and 11 times at throw-ins, with the decision reversed and given to the opposing team. The number of players’ injuries has dramatically decreased and there have been very few cases where the intervention of medical staff has been requested. Also, general behaviour has been very good so far, with two cautions for dissent over a referee’s decision for players, and two for coaches. Six of the 10 red cards given so far were for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity and only one for having covered the mouth with a hand during a confrontation with an opponent. During the online meetings before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, coaches and players were briefed about referees’ criteria for the interpretation, among the others, of challenges and handball. To increase the tempo of the match, referees were recommended not to punish normal football contact and to pay attention to some specific situations which may occur in relation to the tactics of certain teams. An example is when attacking players try to prevent defending players from moving. Although keeping a position is not a foul per se, when an attacking player is not interested in the ball and deliberately moves, even marginally, with the clear intention of obstructing opponents’ movement and prevents him from defending, then referees, and VAR when needed, should carefully analyse the incident and intervene. This is especially the case when the tactic aims to prevent the opposing goalkeeper from being able to defend the goal. Coaches and players were informed so it should come as no surprise that referees will punish these fouls.