Match officials appointed for Round 2 of FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the match officials who will take charge of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ Round 2 showdown between Wuhan Jiangda and AS FAR at the Stade Municipal de Berrechid in Morocco on Sunday, 14 December.

Six match officials, including a video assistant referee, have been selected to oversee another milestone match in this pioneering tournament, which promises to be a game changer in the women’s club game. The appointed Match Officials are as follows: Referee: Ivana Martincic (Croatia) Assistant Referee 1: Sanja Rodjak-Karsic (Croatia) Assistant Referee 2: Stasa Spur (Slovenia) Fourth official: Ivana Projkovska (North Macedonia) Video assistant referee (VAR): Hategan Ovidiu (Romania) Assistant VAR: Jelena Cvetković (Serbia) AFC Women’s Champions League titlists Wuhan Jiangda, who triumphed over OFC Women’s Champions League winners Auckland United in Round 1 last month, will face local side AS FAR, who secured their place in Round 2 by capturing the CAF Women’s Champions League crown last week.

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ is a trailblazing tournament that brings together the six continental champions from the full season preceding the competition to determine the world’s best club team.