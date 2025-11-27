Match officials appointed for Round 2 of FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026™

Total of six match officials, including a video assistant referee, will be on duty
Wuhan Jiangda and AS FAR to compete for spot in final phase, to be staged in London from 28 January to 1 February 2026
Round 2 of inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ to be contested in Berrechid, Morocco, on 14 December
The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the match officials who will take charge of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ Round 2 showdown between Wuhan Jiangda and AS FAR at the Stade Municipal de Berrechid in Morocco on Sunday, 14 December.
Six match officials, including a video assistant referee, have been selected to oversee another milestone match in this pioneering tournament, which promises to be a game changer in the women’s club game. The appointed Match Officials are as follows: Referee: Ivana Martincic (Croatia) Assistant Referee 1: Sanja Rodjak-Karsic (Croatia) Assistant Referee 2: Stasa Spur (Slovenia) Fourth official: Ivana Projkovska (North Macedonia) Video assistant referee (VAR): Hategan Ovidiu (Romania) Assistant VAR: Jelena Cvetković (Serbia) AFC Women’s Champions League titlists Wuhan Jiangda, who triumphed over OFC Women’s Champions League winners Auckland United in Round 1 last month, will face local side AS FAR, who secured their place in Round 2 by capturing the CAF Women’s Champions League crown last week.
The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ is a trailblazing tournament that brings together the six continental champions from the full season preceding the competition to determine the world’s best club team.
The final phase of the tournament, which comprises the semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final, is scheduled to take place in London between 28 January and 1 February 2026. In the first semi-final, UEFA Women’s Champions League winners Arsenal will square off against the team that prevail in Round 2. Meanwhile, Concacaf champions Gotham FC and their CONMEBOL counterparts, Corinthians, will go head-to-head in the other semi-final.