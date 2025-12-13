Female referees on Cloud Nine after FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup™ final

Maiden FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup concluded on Sunday, with Brazil crowned first-ever champions

Final between Portugal and Brazil officiated by Venezuela’s Oriana Zambrano and Spain’s Noelia Gutiérrez

Both said being chosen took them by surprise and was an incredibly special moment

The historic FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup Philippines 2025™ came to an end on Sunday with an enthralling final, which saw Brazil etch their name into the history books as the tournament’s first-ever champions after defeating Portugal 3-0 in a fiercely contested encounter.

The final will also be fondly remembered by the team of officials who helped make the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup a historic occasion.

For the showpiece at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, Venezuela’s Oriana Zambrano and Spain’s Noelia Gutiérrez took centre stage, with Maria Pinto, Florentina Kallaba and Reem Al-Bishi supporting them as Referee 3, Referee 4 and Timekeeper, respectively.

For Ms Zambrano and Ms Gutiérrez, simply participating was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but being given the nod to officiate the final came was a huge honour.

“Well, it came as a total surprise – I didn’t expect it,” said Ms Zambrano. “I think that when I heard my name, I blocked everything out. I had my colleague next to me and I didn’t even hear her name. We just talked, hugged each other and cried. There was a mix of emotions. I really feel very grateful and lucky to be here.

“It was a really exciting moment, because my colleague and I were sitting together. First, I heard her name, and I was really happy for her. And right after that, I heard my name, and it was a big surprise. I wasn’t expecting it. I’m very happy and very emotional,” added Ms Gutiérrez.

Refereeing a World Cup is the ultimate goal for any international official. As well as the emotional aspect, being chosen to take charge of the final is a well-deserved reward for a tournament-long effort.

“Well, it’s a reward for all this time I’ve spent working and all these years of training and preparation. For me, it’s deeply satisfying and rewarding,” said Ms Zambrano, before Ms Gutiérrez added: “The first thing that comes to mind is the effort and all the time that I spent away from home during all these years. It’s also a moment to remember my family, who always support me, no matter where I go.”

“When I was chosen, the first thing that came to mind was the responsibility that it entails,” said Ms Zambrano. “Not just for me, but for all my colleagues and instructors that have always been here supporting me, giving me the necessary tools and accompanying me through this journey. But it’s a huge honour and I feel proud.”

“For me, it’s a recognition of my effort and work throughout many years. Many hours, many training sessions, lots of studying,” added Ms Gutiérrez.

The first-ever FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, featuring an all-female officiating team, marks another historic milestone, and being given that opportunity is something both referees will remember for many years to come.

“I feel like these five referees who will be in the final today are going to make history. But it’s not just the five of us who are here today – it’s all 27 referees who have been in the Philippines. Each one of us has created a little bit of history in this first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup,” said Ms Gutiérrez.

“Well, it’s a unique and unparalleled experience, because the support, the warmth and the charm are there at every moment. It’s hard to put into words. It’s very exciting,” added Ms Zambrano.

The FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup Philippines 2025 will go down in history for two reasons. It was the first-ever women’s futsal tournament organised by FIFA and the first FIFA tournament to be held in the Philippines, will the whole competition taking place in Pasig in the Manila metropolitan area. The tournament is set to be a game-changer for women’s futsal.

“It’s, without doubt, a huge boost for the women’s futsal community as a whole – female referees, players and managers. I think it motivates us to keep on working. It acts like a mirror, letting us see where we’re at and find the motivation so we can continue growing,” said Ms Zambrano.

“A few years ago, it was unimaginable that we would come this far. Nowadays, women’s sports and women’s football are at their peak. And for us, female athletes, it’s an honour to be able to live out these moments and witness such a positive evolution of football, and it’s been very warmly welcomed by the fans,” Ms Gutiérrez concluded.