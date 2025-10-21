Match officials appointed for first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™

Total of 26 referees and one support referee will be on duty during tournament

Competition will see 16 top teams vie to become world champions

FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ kicks off on 21 November in Pasig City, Philippines

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the list of match officials who will take charge of encounters at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™, set to be held in the Philippines from 21 November to 7 December 2025.

A total of 27 officials have been selected: 26 referees and one support referee. The appointees, who hail from four continental confederations (the AFC, Concacaf, CONMEBOL and UEFA), will play an essential role in delivering this pioneering tournament, which promises to be a game changer for women’s sport.

The FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025™ will be FIFA’s maiden futsal competition for women and the first FIFA tournament ever hosted by the Philippines. Sixteen of the world’s top futsal national teams will do battle for the trophy in Pasig City, in Metropolitan Manila.