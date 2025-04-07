Balancing elite refereeing and motherhood

World Health Day is on 7 April, and the focus of this year's celebration will be on pregnancy, healthy childbirth and postnatal health

FIFA works hard to ensure that its elite-level female referees can combine motherhood with their careers as referees

Three international female referees, including the one chosen to officiate the last FIFA Women's World Cup final, share their experiences

World Health Day is observed on 7 April to mark the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. This year, the day will kick off a campaign focusing on maternal and newborn health, to make pregnancies and childbirth safe, and to support better postnatal health.

FIFA has enhanced its support for international female match officials by offering opportunities to balance motherhood with their refereeing careers. This measure is particularly relevant for those aiming to officiate at a FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA Head of Women's Football, Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb, sums it up as follows. “FIFA works with top female referees from all over the world and, as you would expect, some of them are mothers. They face distinct challenges, and we strive to foster an inclusive and fair environment for all women.”

To which she added, “FIFA offers our female referees personalised support to get them back to elite refereeing safely. We constantly strive to break down barriers. Being a mother and a World Cup referee is possible!”

Inspiration from other female match officials

Tori Penso from the United States is a prime example of this. The Australia & New Zealand 2023 final referee tells her story. “I didn't plan my family around refereeing. I wasn't even officiating at international FIFA matches when I gave birth to my third daughter in 2018,” said Penso, 38.

It was a hobby at first, but everything changed during the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. “I paid close attention to the referees’ experiences, and they inspired me because they were also mothers and professionals. After that, I fully committed myself to refereeing with a new goal: to be in the next World Cup. I had already risen to the challenges of making a comeback after my pregnancies, so why not go for this one too?”

Striking a balance between training, travelling and motherhood was no easy task, even with her husband's support. However, four years later, Piper (now 11), Jovie (8) and Brinley (7) were watching their mum from the stands as she officiated the final between Spain and England. “It was an incredible moment, and I felt like I had so much support... My family was a source of celebration and honour for my career, not something to hide.”

Penso places emphasis on how important it is to make these achievements visible. “Having my daughters present was also a powerful message to every female referee who attended the event. We are building a supportive and empowering culture for women. It doesn't matter how they get there, but they can be sure to receive the support they need to achieve their goals. This is how FIFA's leadership is sending out the message that it wants women involved.”

Motherhood and refereeing, it can be done

Canadian Myriam Marcotte also vouches for FIFA's work. Last February, seven months pregnant, Marcotte attended the FIFA Women’s Elite Referee Seminar for Concacaf officials in Costa Rica as part of the match official team's preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™.

“In all honesty, I wasn't sure I could make it. I don't remember seeing any pregnant female referees at these events. However, they really wanted my input and for me to be part of the process. I really felt something special,” said Marcotte, 32, who has another daughter, Claire (3).

Throughout the conference, she was met with support and understanding. “You don't want to be out of the picture, but you don't want to be the centre of attention either. I maintained a delicate balance between attending lectures, actively participating in discussions, and staying engaged with practical applications to continue learning. I felt like I was on my way to the World Cup,” added the Canadian, who was the fourth official in six matches at Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Marcotte, who is expecting a boy, sat in on the seminar with Penso, and the two women casually discussed the challenges of being a mother and a referee at the same time. They described how mentally demanding it is to get back into shape after your body goes through so many changes, all while raising their daughters.

However, Marcotte picked up on another aspect regarding her presence at the seminar. “I believe this will lead to many opportunities and will allow other female referees to feel free. At times, women hide their pregnancy or avoid talking about wanting to have children because they fear it will adversely affect their careers. Lately, I have had more colleagues than ever telling me about their plans to start a family.”

Greater support, fewer barriers

Australian Lara Lee went through the same process. When she got the invitation to attend the FIFA Women’s Elite Referee Seminar for AFC/CAF and OFC officials in Qatar in March, another preparatory event in the run-up to Brazil 2027, she couldn't help but feel a little apprehensive. Only eight months earlier, she had given birth to Kingsley, her first daughter.

“I was worried because the invitation said I couldn't bring a plus one, but I thought I'd ask. I spoke to ‘Bibi’ (Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb) and openly explained my situation to her. After hearing her answer, it took all the stress away. ‘We want you to be there, just tell us what you need’,” said the 37-year-old referee.

As a result, she was cleared to travel with her mother. “As well as sharing a room with me, they treated her like one of the group.” In addition, Lee underwent a series of physical tests with a detailed follow-up. The work team were even open to rescheduling if she needed to breastfeed Kingsley.