Moroccan, Spanish and Portuguese political leaders discuss FIFA World Cup 2030™ with Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met the Prime Minister of Morocco, Aziz Akhannouch, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, to talk about preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2030™ which will be co-hosted by the three nations. The tournament will be the first men’s FIFA World Cup™ to be staged across two continents and, following the meeting held in New York, United States, during the United Nations General Assembly High-level week 2025, Mr Infantino said it would be “an unforgettable celebration of football”.

“We held positive discussions around uniting the world when their beautiful countries come together to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. This will be the first time in its history that the tournament will be staged in both Europe and Africa, and it will bring the two continents even closer together,” the FIFA President said. “Two of Europe's most traditional and successful football nations will join forces with an African nation that has made incredible progress in recent years, as we saw at the FIFA World Cup in 2022, when they became the first team from their continent to reach the semi-finals. With incredible stadiums and a fantastic atmosphere, fans from all over the world will be treated to an unforgettable celebration of football that will leave a huge legacy for all three countries.” He added: “All three nations have considerable experience in successfully hosting major international tournaments, and I thank Mr Akhannouch, Mr Sánchez and Mr Rangel for their time and collaborative spirit as we get ready for an incredible centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup.”