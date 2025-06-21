Gianni Infantino and Trinidad and Tobago Football Association President discuss women’s football development in twin-island republic

FIFA President and Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) President Kieron Edwards meet in Miami, United States

Mr Infantino says the “productive meeting” focused on the development of women’s football in the Caribbean country

FIFA Talent Development Scheme and FIFA Football for Schools seen as engines to drive progress

“The growth and evolution of women's football” were the focus of a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Kieron Edwards, the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), following the second session of the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami, United States.

Mr Edwards, the former President of Trinidad and Tobago’s Eastern Football Association and Assistant Manager of TT Premier Football League club La Horquetta Rangers FC, was elected on 14 April 2024. He previously met with Mr Infantino at the final session of the 2024 FIFA Executive Programme in Strategic Planning and Implementation, also held in Miami, in December last year.

"I had a very productive meeting with the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, Kieron Edwards, here in Miami,” stated Mr Infantino. “We covered a range of topics, with particular emphasis on the growth and evolution of women's football, whilst also touching upon youth football and how FIFA Forward can help develop football in the country.

“The FIFA Football for Schools programme has been active in Trinidad and Tobago since last year and at the same time, the FIFA Talent Development Scheme is helping to identify talented young players and ensure they get the coaching they need.”

Financial assistance in the form of an annual salary for a High Performance Coordinator and stipends for new Under-13 girls’ staff are among the most recent measures introduced in the twin-island republic as part of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS). Monthly stipends have also been made available to TDS girls’ and boys’ coaches and support staff since 2024.

On the pitch, meanwhile, dedicated TDS funding means aspiring players across Trinidad and Tobago are gaining greater exposure to high-level matches through a range of local and regional youth competitions. One such example is the Jewels of the Caribbean Girls U15 / Boys Elite Tournament, which will serve as a benchmark for TDS teams and guide player development in the southern Caribbean nation. Additionally, the new High Performance Girls WoLF League will provide top girls with a pathway into the TT Women's League Football.

Mr Infantino also wished Trinidad and Tobago best wishes for the third round of Concacaf qualifying for the newly expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The Soca Warriors - who are in Group B alongside Bermuda, Curaçao and Jamaica - are bidding to reach the men’s finals for only the second time in their history after competing in the group stage of the 2006 edition.