FIFA President hails African success story during meeting with Senegalese Football Association President

“Senegal has been an African success story with the men’s national team winning the 2021 CAF Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for two successive FIFA World Cup tournaments. The country also has the most successful beach soccer team on the continent,“ Mr Infantino said. The FIFA President and Mr Fall, who was elected FSF President in August 2025, discussed how FIFA can support Senegal in continuing their recent successes. The men’s national team have an excellent chance of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 26™ as the Lions of Teranga, who thrilled the world with their historic journey to the quarter-finals in 2002, lead Group B of CAF qualifying by two points from Democratic Republic of Congo with two games remaining to play in October, away to South Sudan and at home to Mauritania. Both leaders talked about the positive impact and the potential of the FIFA Forward Programme in the West African nation, and the best ways to use funding for future football development. FIFA Forward, which is providing each FIFA Member Association with up to USD 8 million through to the end of 2026, has been giving a facelift to football infrastructure in Senegal, notably the Demba Diop stadium in the capital, Dakar.