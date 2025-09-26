FIFA President hails African success story during meeting with Senegalese Football Association President

Abdoulaye Fall was elected President of the Senegalese Football Association (FSF) in August 2025
FIFA President says they can work together to grow participation
Both leaders talked about the success of the FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised Senegal’s “African success story” following a meeting with the newly elected Senegalese Football Association (FSF) President Abdoulaye Fall at the FIFA Africa Office in Rabat, Morocco.
“Senegal has been an African success story with the men’s national team winning the 2021 CAF Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for two successive FIFA World Cup tournaments. The country also has the most successful beach soccer team on the continent,“ Mr Infantino said. The FIFA President and Mr Fall, who was elected FSF President in August 2025, discussed how FIFA can support Senegal in continuing their recent successes. The men’s national team have an excellent chance of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 26™ as the Lions of Teranga, who thrilled the world with their historic journey to the quarter-finals in 2002, lead Group B of CAF qualifying by two points from Democratic Republic of Congo with two games remaining to play in October, away to South Sudan and at home to Mauritania. Both leaders talked about the positive impact and the potential of the FIFA Forward Programme in the West African nation, and the best ways to use funding for future football development. FIFA Forward, which is providing each FIFA Member Association with up to USD 8 million through to the end of 2026, has been giving a facelift to football infrastructure in Senegal, notably the Demba Diop stadium in the capital, Dakar.
The FIFA Football for Schools initiative, a programme where the sport meets education, inspiring children to learn life skills through fun football sessions, has already had a positive impact since its launch in Senegal. A number of programmes under FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme have also been implemented. “I am confident we can work together to grow participation and open up even more opportunities for young people in this amazing country, which has such a huge passion for football,“ the FIFA President added.