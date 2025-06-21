Gianni Infantino “impressed by vision” of Football Federation of North Macedonia President

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to talk football with the President of the Football Federation of North Macedonia. Here in Miami was the first time we have had the chance to meet face-to-face, and I was impressed by Mr Omeragić’s vision for football in his country,” Mr Infantino said. North Macedonia opened their Training Centre FFM, later renamed the Petar Miloševski Training Centre after the country’s late former goalkeeper, in 2014. Now, through the TDS, there is a year-round nutrition and wellness programme led by the academy doctor, and refined selection of young prospects for the academy. “I received an update on how FIFA Forward is supporting growth and discussed how we can improve football infrastructure. We also spoke about youth development activities and grassroots projects,” the FIFA President continued. “I know the FIFA Talent Development Scheme has already helped the Football Federation of North Macedonia make significant progress in this area, particularly in terms of talent identification. By working with the country’s top coaches at the FFM Academy, I am sure these young elite players will have an impact on the continental and world stage in the future.” North Macedonia have yet to qualify for a FIFA World Cup™, but they lead Group J in European qualifying for the 2026 competition to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and their future looks bright. “We (had) a perfect meeting with Mr Infantino,” said Mr Omeragić. “As I have (said) in the meeting, for the Football Federation of North Macedonia it’s very important – the help from FIFA that we receive – in our growth as a federation and how we’re working.”