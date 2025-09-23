Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and FIFA President Gianni Infantino discuss “fruitful partnership”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in New York, United States

The two leaders discussed Kazakhstan’s commitment to football development

Central Asian nation is planning to support the FIFA Arena project

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in New York, United States, where the two leaders discussed the fruitful partnership between world football’s governing body and the Central Asian nation. Last week, Kazakhstan staged a FIFA Talent Academy milestone event as part of the Kazakhstan Football Federation’s (KFF) ongoing efforts to further develop football in the country and provide young people the opportunity to participate in the sport and to fulfil their potential.

In addition, the KFF is planning to support the FIFA Arena project, which will see more than 1,000 mini-pitches installed around the world, especially in less privileged urban and rural areas.

“I was honoured to once again meet Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in New York to speak about using football’s appeal to make a positive difference and create opportunities for the youth in his great country,” said the FIFA President following the meeting which took place on the fringes of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. “Our efforts in close collaboration with the great work being done by KFF President Marat Omarov and his team on different initiatives to support development in infrastructure, women’s football and at grassroots level are proof of the alignment we have in progressing football across Kazakhstan. “This meeting was also an opportunity to thank President Tokayev and his government as we continue our fruitful partnership together with them.”

President Tokayev welcomed the collaboration to advance the FIFA Arena project and expressed his confidence that, in partnership with FIFA, Kazakhstan can become a model of dynamic football development in the region. He highlighted football’s importance in uniting people and emphasised the crucial role of infrastructure in providing greater access to the sport. The FIFA President previously met President Tokayev when he visited Kazakhstan in May 2023 and witnessed the country’s progress for himself. He participated in the opening ceremony of the National Girls’ Football School League’s final stage and visited the KFF’s Home of Football.

Funds from the FIFA Forward Programme have also supported the installation of three pitches at the KFF’s Talgar national training centre.