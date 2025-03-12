Gianni Infantino praises Venezuelan Football Federation’s work as new headquarters inaugurated in centenary year

FIFA President says Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) is doing “great work” in developing the game on and off the pitch

The FVF inaugurates new headquarters purchased with the help of USD 2 million in FIFA Forward funding as it celebrates its centenary year

FIFA Forward has played a central role in a swathe of development projects across the South American country

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) on its centenary and praised the “great strides” being made by the South American country as the FVF inaugurates its new headquarters. Founded in 1926 and a FIFA Member Association since the Paris Congress of 3 June 1938, Venezuela is the only one of the 10 current CONMEBOL-affiliated nations yet to reach a FIFA World Cup™. However, the men’s senior team has recorded draws with record five-time former winners Brazil and reigning champions Argentina in qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 26™, giving them real hope of an historic debut as one of potentially seven South American countries at the final tournament next year. The men’s futsal team impressed in reaching the quarter-finals at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™, and women’s football is moving forward too, thanks in large part to the Venezuelan Women’s Transition Tournament in 2021, which was supported by the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan. Off the pitch, football infrastructure is also being developed thanks to close collaboration between the FVF, led by President Jorge Giménez, and FIFA.

“Congratulations to everyone on the centenary of the Venezuelan Football Federation. Football in this country is taking great strides, and the inauguration of the new administrative headquarters is a concrete example of the great work of everyone involved, starting with President Jorge Giménez,” said the FIFA President in a video message played at the inauguration ceremony. “As the men's and women's national teams compete to earn a ticket to the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women's World Cup™, respectively, I am pleased that FIFA - via the FIFA Forward Programme - can support you in your football development activities. It is great to see the positive results that have been gained in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup™ and FIFA Under-17 World Cup™ since 2017 as many Venezuelan players have gained valuable exposure on the global stage in recent years. “There is also more to come, and like FIFA provided support to establish South America's first exclusive women's technical centre in 2019 here, we will gladly continue assisting in modernising infrastructure to ensure steady growth and a bright future.”

Funding from FIFA Forward has already helped change the football landscape in Venezuela significantly. In addition to helping cover the FVF’s operational costs and the travel and equipment needs of national teams since it was launched in 2016, FIFA’s flagship development programme has provided funding to lay new pitches at the National Elite Performance Centre in Yara and the Nueva Esparta Stadium.

FIFA Forward, whose third phase will provide up to USD 8 million to each of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations, also contributed USD 2 million to the cost of the FVF’s new offices. Located in a series of floors in a business/commercial centre, the FVF now has the possibility to conduct meetings, workshops, seminars and other capacity‑development activities for its internal and external stakeholders. Efficiency and communication have also been improved with all FVF employees now in the same working environment after the organisation had outgrown its former home, where it had been located for some three decades.

“These new headquarters are the embodiment of a commitment. They are the home that Venezuelan soccer deserves: a modern and dignified workspace from which we will undoubtedly drive Venezuela toward becoming a soccer powerhouse,” said FVF President Giménez, who was joined by FIFA Council member Rodolfo Villalobos at the ceremony.